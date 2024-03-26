© 2024 Public Radio East
NC Coastal Land Trust looks to preserve 150 acres of Topsail Island

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 26, 2024 at 3:22 PM EDT
The Point is Topsail Island's southernmost point, and it is the last remaining tract of undeveloped land in town.
Courtesy Town of Topsail Beach
The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust is embarking on an ambitious campaign to conserve 150 of untouched land on Topsail Island.

The area is South Topsail Beach, located at the southernmost point of the island. Commonly referred to as "The South End" or "The Point," the Coastal Land Trust.

So far, the organization has reached a deal with the sellers to permanently preserve the area if they can reach the $8 million price tag by March 2025. Given its location and pristine state, Executive Director Harrison Marks says the deal is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"The opportunity is unlikely to come again to buy an unspoiled part of a highly populated barrier island in North Carolina," Marks said.

With 1.6 miles of shoreline along the Atlantic Ocean and New Topsail Inlet, the spot is popular among birders and for its walking trails. The area is also home to loggerhead sea turtles and Wilson's plovers — species vulnerable to habitat loss.

If purchased, public access will remain, and the land will be transferred to the state to be managed.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
