NC Coastal Land Trust looks to preserve 150 acres of Topsail Island

The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust is embarking on an ambitious campaign to conserve 150 of untouched land on Topsail Island.

The area is South Topsail Beach, located at the southernmost point of the island. Commonly referred to as "The South End" or "The Point," the Coastal Land Trust.

So far, the organization has reached a deal with the sellers to permanently preserve the area if they can reach the $8 million price tag by March 2025. Given its location and pristine state, Executive Director Harrison Marks says the deal is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"The opportunity is unlikely to come again to buy an unspoiled part of a highly populated barrier island in North Carolina," Marks said.

With 1.6 miles of shoreline along the Atlantic Ocean and New Topsail Inlet, the spot is popular among birders and for its walking trails. The area is also home to loggerhead sea turtles and Wilson's plovers — species vulnerable to habitat loss.

If purchased, public access will remain, and the land will be transferred to the state to be managed.