How much rain did we get? Become a weather citizen scientist

Citizen scientists are being sought to track the weather in North Carolina.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network is part of a growing national network of home-based and amateur weather spotters.

Officials say drought reporting has also become an important observation in recent years.

North Carolina joined the program in 2007, and since that time thousands of volunteers document the size, intensity, duration and patterns of rain, hail, and snow by taking simple measurements in their own backyards.

A link to sign up to volunteer to be a local weather observer HERE.