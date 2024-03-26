© 2024 Public Radio East
How much rain did we get? Become a weather citizen scientist

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 26, 2024 at 6:23 AM EDT
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network is part of a growing national network of home-based and amateur weather spotters.

Citizen scientists are being sought to track the weather in North Carolina.

Officials say drought reporting has also become an important observation in recent years.

North Carolina joined the program in 2007, and since that time thousands of volunteers document the size, intensity, duration and patterns of rain, hail, and snow by taking simple measurements in their own backyards.

A link to sign up to volunteer to be a local weather observer HERE.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
