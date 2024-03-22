Unilever's divestment of Ben and Jerry's could bring NC retirement plan investment in the UK company back into play

Unilever is giving the cold shoulder to the ice cream business that it started in 1922.

In a press release, the U.K.-based company said it has “decided that the separation best serves the future growth of both ice cream and Unilever.”

The divestiture included the quirky Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, which was added to North Carolina’s list of companies banned from state investments, like the retirement plan, because of the ice cream maker’s boycott of Israel.

State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell said he’ll take a look at the details of the separation to see if the move will make it possible for the state to invest with Unilever once again.

Folwell said “the devil is in the details” and he wants to be sure, “Unilever has fully separated itself from an antisemitic company like Ben & Jerry’s.”