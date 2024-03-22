© 2024 Public Radio East
State officials looking for citizen scientists to collect information about rare North Carolina turtle

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 22, 2024 at 4:57 AM EDT
Citizen scientists are helping the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission learn more about a rare turtle that lives in the state.

Diamondback Terrapins are small, aquatic turtles that live near coastal marshes, estuaries and tidal creeks. They are listed as a species of special concern and greatest conservation need.

More more than a thousand volunteer kayakers have been conducting surveys each spring for ten years to learn more about the turtle, and this year they are for more kayakers and naturalists who may want to help.

They’re looking to figure out the relative density of terrapins in the southern portion of the coastal area and start building a data set that will allow for population trend analyses in the future.

Here's a link for those that want to get involved: https://sites.google.com/view/terrapintallync?fbclid=IwAR00BPKVrpb2ng6QKafpYVlpZFTnY9Ir5kcbPAEz3Rv7euA9AY-SeIEJpQw
