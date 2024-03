Craven Community College will host a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics event this weekend.

“Spring Showers Brings STEM Powers” is free and open to everyone, and includes hands-on STEM activities, like color-changing slime, self-inflating balloons, mystery scents and digs for shark teeth.

It will take place on the Havelock Campus Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.