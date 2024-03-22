Crews battle a wildfire fire between Maysville and Piney Green Thursday afternoon

A fire grayed the skies between Maysville and Piney Green just outside of Jacksonville Thursday.

Onlsow County Fire Rescue Chief Adam Ketchum said they were working Thursday afternoon to determine how many acres were burning.

Customers at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Maysville, where it was smoky in the parking lot and light ash was falling, remarked that the recent pollen cloud was bad enough but the smoke made the air feel even thicker.

U.S. Highway 17 was hazy throughout a portion of Jones County and into Jacksonville.

Volunteer crews from Pumpkin Center and Piney Green, as well as the State Forestry Service, were working to contain and put out the fire.