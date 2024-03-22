College scholarships available for injured military, veterans and their families

A scholarship to help military and veteran families and disabled veterans pay for college is taking applications.

The NC Patriot Star Family Recovery Scholarship provides up to $6,500 per semester. Officials with the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office say it’s open to a child or spouse of a fallen service member or disabled veteran, children of injured active-duty service members, or a disabled veteran with a VA disability rating of at least 50%.

Kennedy Johnson is a first-generation college student attending UNC-Chapel Hill and the daughter of a disabled veteran formerly stationed at Fort Liberty.

“I knew that coming to college was something that I wanted to do to achieve a higher education, but financially I just wasn't able to do that on my own," she said, "So, when I heard about the scholarship, I decided to apply in hopes that I could receive the extra financial support.”

Like Johnson, most scholarship recipients so far are the children of disabled veterans. But it also supports many disabled veterans themselves as they transition into the civilian workforce.

Since the scholarship began in 2022, nearly 300 people have benefitted across 45 colleges and universities.

Those who are interested in applying can learn more at PatriotFoundation.org.