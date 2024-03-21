© 2024 Public Radio East
Phone scam targets families of North Carolina prison inmates

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 21, 2024 at 6:01 AM EDT
(File photo: Associated Press)

A phone scam is targeting family members of people in the state’s prisons.

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction says some family members have received a phone call, saying the inmate can be released early if the offender is fitted with an ankle monitor and if the family pays a fee to the NC Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Officials say this is a scam and the Commission never accepts money for early release or for any other reason.

Anyone that gets such a call is asked report it to the NC Attorney General's office by phone at (877)-5-NO-SCAM.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
