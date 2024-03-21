Phone scam targets families of North Carolina prison inmates

A phone scam is targeting family members of people in the state’s prisons.

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction says some family members have received a phone call, saying the inmate can be released early if the offender is fitted with an ankle monitor and if the family pays a fee to the NC Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Officials say this is a scam and the Commission never accepts money for early release or for any other reason.

Anyone that gets such a call is asked report it to the NC Attorney General's office by phone at (877)-5-NO-SCAM.