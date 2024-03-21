NC DMV, others nationwide back up and running after database crash

All North Carolina Driver License offices were back up and running by about 1 p.m. Thursday after a temporary nationwide outage of a motor vehicle database system which prevented the issuance of driver licenses.

It was a nationwide outage that began Thursday morning, and officials say it was connected to a database maintained by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, which enables members to securely share driver, vehicle, and identity verification data.

NCDOT officials say that nationwide system outage has been repaired and customer services have resumed.