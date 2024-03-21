© 2024 Public Radio East
NC DMV, others nationwide back up and running after database crash

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 21, 2024 at 1:19 PM EDT
The North Carolina REAL ID driver’s license looks much like a regular license, but it includes a star at the top. Having one is optional, but it’s recommended for those who frequently travel by air or visit federal facilities, including courthouses, military bases, and prisons.
(Image: North Carolina Department of Transportation)
All North Carolina Driver License offices were back up and running by about 1 p.m. Thursday after a temporary nationwide outage of a motor vehicle database system which prevented the issuance of driver licenses.

It was a nationwide outage that began Thursday morning, and officials say it was connected to a database maintained by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, which enables members to securely share driver, vehicle, and identity verification data.

NCDOT officials say that nationwide system outage has been repaired and customer services have resumed.
