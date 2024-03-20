© 2024 Public Radio East
Overshadowed by April event, partial lunar eclipse will be dimly visible in ENC on Monday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 20, 2024 at 6:11 AM EDT
A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned, and the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface.
NASA
A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned, and the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface.

The total solar eclipse next month is getting all of the attention right now, but next week a different celestial event will change up the night sky in eastern North Carolina.

A penumbral lunar eclipse will start just before 1 a.m. on Monday and be over by about 5:30 that morning.

It happens when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned, and the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface. It will be a partial lunar eclipse.

If you don’t know this one is happening, you might miss it. NASA says the Moon dims so slightly that it can be difficult to notice except for near and at its maximum. That’s expected to happen at a little after 3 a.m. on Monday.

The good thing about lunar eclipses is that, unlike a solar eclipse, NASA officials say they are safe to view with the naked eye because they only reflect sunlight and don't get any brighter than a full Moon.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
