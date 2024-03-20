Neuse River estuary saltier than normal for this time of year

Recent samples from the Neuse River between New Bern and the Pamlico Sound show that the water is saltier than normal for this time of year.

Coastal Review is reporting that that the tidal estuary has had higher salinity since last year because of below average river flow.

Nathan Hall, research assistant professor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City, said river flows in February were at 50-100% below the seasonal average.

Hall said the average surface salinity is around 15 but right now it’s around 18.