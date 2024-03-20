© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nearly 500 ballots not counted in the NC primary because voter didn't have photo ID

PRE News & Ideas | By Steve Harrison
Published March 20, 2024 at 6:15 AM EDT

The North Carolina Board of Elections says 473 ballots were not counted in the March 5 primary because the voter did not have a photo ID.

Of the 1.8 million people who cast ballots in the primary, 1,185 came to the polls and voted without a photo ID.

Most of those voters filled out a photo ID exception form, which allows the voter to list a reason they don’t have one, such as a disability, or not having transportation. The voter could also say they lost their ID.

After filling out the form, most of those people’s ballots were counted. However, 473 ballots were rejected, mostly because the voter did not fill out an exception form and did not return to their county board of elections to show a photo ID.

That works out to one uncounted ballot for every 3,806 voters.
Steve Harrison