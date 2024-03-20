Nearly 500 ballots not counted in the NC primary because voter didn't have photo ID

The North Carolina Board of Elections says 473 ballots were not counted in the March 5 primary because the voter did not have a photo ID.

Of the 1.8 million people who cast ballots in the primary, 1,185 came to the polls and voted without a photo ID.

Most of those voters filled out a photo ID exception form, which allows the voter to list a reason they don’t have one, such as a disability, or not having transportation. The voter could also say they lost their ID.

After filling out the form, most of those people’s ballots were counted. However, 473 ballots were rejected, mostly because the voter did not fill out an exception form and did not return to their county board of elections to show a photo ID.

That works out to one uncounted ballot for every 3,806 voters.