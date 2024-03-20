First Lady visiting North Carolina on Wednesday

First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit North Carolina again to promote the White House's research and economic development agenda.

The White House says the First Lady will be in Durham this afternoon [1:15 PM] to talk about investments in women's health research. President Biden issued an executive order this week that directs federal agencies to narrow what his administration calls research gaps in conditions associated with women's midlife health like arthritis, heart attack, and osteoporosis.

The First Lady's visit comes amid a series of early campaign stops for both major presumptive candidates. President Biden and Vice President Harris plan to visit North Carolina again next week. And former President Trump held a rally in Greensboro earlier this month.