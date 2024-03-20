© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Lady visiting North Carolina on Wednesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Will Michaels
Published March 20, 2024 at 6:18 AM EDT
First lady Jill Biden speaks about gun violence during a White House Office of Gun Violence and Prevention event with K-12 principals in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP Photo
File: The White House says the First Lady will be in Durham this afternoon to talk about investments in women's health research. President Biden issued an executive order this week that directs federal agencies to narrow what his administration calls research gaps in conditions associated with women's midlife health like arthritis, heart attack, and osteoporosis.

First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit North Carolina again to promote the White House's research and economic development agenda.

The White House says the First Lady will be in Durham this afternoon [1:15 PM] to talk about investments in women's health research. President Biden issued an executive order this week that directs federal agencies to narrow what his administration calls research gaps in conditions associated with women's midlife health like arthritis, heart attack, and osteoporosis.

The First Lady's visit comes amid a series of early campaign stops for both major presumptive candidates. President Biden and Vice President Harris plan to visit North Carolina again next week. And former President Trump held a rally in Greensboro earlier this month.
Will Michaels
Will Michaels started his professional radio career at WUNC.
See stories by Will Michaels