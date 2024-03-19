© 2024 Public Radio East
Spring is here and some familiar North Carolina critters will begin emerging from their winter slumbers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 19, 2024 at 4:23 AM EDT
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Tuesday is the first day of spring, and officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say some familiar critters begin emerging from their winter slumbers and start producing offspring this time of year.

Black Bears emerge from their dens in spring and become more active; snakes become more active as the weather warms; coyote sightings spike in the spring and peak in May; and foxes give birth between late February and April.

There are some basic rules that the NCWRC says apply to all wildlife encounters, including never feeding or handling a wild animal. They also say people should leave a young animal where it’s found because wild parents rarely abandon their young.

Those that are not sure whether an animal needs help should call the NCWRC’s Wildlife Helpline, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., at 866-318-2401 or by email, HWI@ncwildlife.org.
An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
