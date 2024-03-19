Spring is here and some familiar North Carolina critters will begin emerging from their winter slumbers

Tuesday is the first day of spring, and officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say some familiar critters begin emerging from their winter slumbers and start producing offspring this time of year.

Black Bears emerge from their dens in spring and become more active; snakes become more active as the weather warms; coyote sightings spike in the spring and peak in May; and foxes give birth between late February and April.

There are some basic rules that the NCWRC says apply to all wildlife encounters, including never feeding or handling a wild animal. They also say people should leave a young animal where it’s found because wild parents rarely abandon their young.

Those that are not sure whether an animal needs help should call the NCWRC’s Wildlife Helpline, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., at 866-318-2401 or by email, HWI@ncwildlife.org.