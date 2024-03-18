Public comment open list of NC streams, rivers, and other bodies of water considered to be “impaired”

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources is now accepting public comment on the proposed list of streams, rivers, and other bodies of water considered to be “impaired,” or that do not meet water quality standards.

In the Neuse, New, and Tar-Pamlico River basins, the issues listed in various areas include turbidity – or cloudy water – high levels of copper and zinc, excessive chlorophyll, high levels of PCBs in fish tissues, and other impairments.

DWR staff will accept public comments by email until April 26.

Comments must be submitted no later than midnight April 26 by email to: TMDL303dComments@deq.nc.gov.

The full list of imparied waters under consideration:

https://edocs.deq.nc.gov/WaterResources/DocView.aspx?dbid=0&id=3170580&cr=1