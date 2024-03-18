© 2024 Public Radio East
WTEB HD Signals Restored

Public comment open list of NC streams, rivers, and other bodies of water considered to be “impaired”

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 18, 2024 at 5:55 AM EDT
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources is now accepting public comment on the proposed list of streams, rivers, and other bodies of water considered to be “impaired,” or that do not meet water quality standards.

 In the Neuse, New, and Tar-Pamlico River basins, the issues listed in various areas include turbidity – or cloudy water – high levels of copper and zinc, excessive chlorophyll, high levels of PCBs in fish tissues, and other impairments.

DWR staff will accept public comments by email until April 26.

Comments must be submitted no later than midnight April 26 by email to: TMDL303dComments@deq.nc.gov.

The full list of imparied waters under consideration:
https://edocs.deq.nc.gov/WaterResources/DocView.aspx?dbid=0&id=3170580&cr=1
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
