Next NC Scholarship to cover tuition and fees completely for some college students

Starting this fall, North Carolina community college students could receive a state scholarship that covers all of their education costs.

Students whose families make $80,000 a year or less can apply for the Next NC Scholarship to cover their tuition and fees completely.

Eligible students will get up to $3,000 per year, and the money does not have to be repaid.

To be considered for the scholarship, students just have to fill out and submit the FAFSA form and there is no additional paperwork required.

The scholarship can be used to cover expenses at any of the 58 Community colleges or 16 UNC System universities across the state, including tuition, fees, books, food, and housing

Both current and incoming students are eligible.

More information is available HERE.