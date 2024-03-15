© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina
Next NC Scholarship to cover tuition and fees completely for some college students

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 15, 2024 at 6:40 AM EDT
Starting this fall, North Carolina community college students could receive a state scholarship that covers all of their education costs.

Students whose families make $80,000 a year or less can apply for the Next NC Scholarship to cover their tuition and fees completely.

Eligible students will get up to $3,000 per year, and the money does not have to be repaid.

 To be considered for the scholarship, students just have to fill out and submit the FAFSA form and there is no additional paperwork required.

The scholarship can be used to cover expenses at any of the 58 Community colleges or 16 UNC System universities across the state, including tuition, fees, books, food, and housing

Both current and incoming students are eligible.

More information is available HERE.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
