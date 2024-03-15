After dress code modernization, pantyhose are now optional for women in the USMC

Although they’ve made a huge reemergence on fashion runways this spring, an undergarment that has been required of women in the Marine Corps for the past 81 years will now be optional.

Women in the Marines will no longer be required to wear pantyhose with their uniform skirts, for the first time since women became a permanent part of the Marine Corps in 1943.

As part of the modernization of the dress code, when pantyhose is worn with a skirt – for that chose to -- it must be "skin tone harmonizing" and dark hose can still be worn under dress slacks.

Right now, women make up nearly 10 percent of the more than 177,000 active duty members of the Marine Corps.

Link to the announcement: https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/3702871/female-marine-hosiery-requirement/

