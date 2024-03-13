© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hearing to address appeal by couple, contractor accused of damaging dunes in Onslow County beach town

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 13, 2024 at 6:18 AM EDT
File: Dunes on the Atlantic Ocean along the North Carolina coast.
(Photo: Gerry Dincher on Flickr via Creative Commons)
File: Dunes on the Atlantic Ocean along the North Carolina coast.

An Onslow County beach town is holding an evidentiary hearing at the end of the month concerning a homeowner and a contractor accused of damaging dunes.

The North Topsail Beach town zoning board of adjustment will review an appeal by Matthew Davis against a citation issued to Philip and Kristen Buckley, claiming their contractor violated a town development ordinance.

The town imposed a penalty on the contractor to cover the cost of repairing the dunes, and this additional penalty is for the alleged ordinance violation.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 27 at the North Topsail Beach Town Hall.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs