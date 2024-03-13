Hearing to address appeal by couple, contractor accused of damaging dunes in Onslow County beach town
An Onslow County beach town is holding an evidentiary hearing at the end of the month concerning a homeowner and a contractor accused of damaging dunes.
The North Topsail Beach town zoning board of adjustment will review an appeal by Matthew Davis against a citation issued to Philip and Kristen Buckley, claiming their contractor violated a town development ordinance.
The town imposed a penalty on the contractor to cover the cost of repairing the dunes, and this additional penalty is for the alleged ordinance violation.
The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 27 at the North Topsail Beach Town Hall.