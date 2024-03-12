© 2024 Public Radio East
Three graduate from program that helps inmates dealing with drug addiction and mental health disorders

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 12, 2024 at 6:48 AM EDT
The Craven County Sheriff's Office was awarded a Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program grant of just under $1 million over three years to establish services tailored to offenders in the criminal justice system specifically addressing substance use issues and mental health challenges.
Three people have now graduated from a program that helps inmates dealing with drug addiction and mental health disorders.

The inmates undergo a clinical assessment prior to acceptance into the program and then are placed on electronic monitoring while participating.

The CCSO partnered with Hope Mission in Morehead City.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
