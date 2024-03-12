Three graduate from program that helps inmates dealing with drug addiction and mental health disorders

Three people have now graduated from a program that helps inmates dealing with drug addiction and mental health disorders.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office was awarded a Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program grant of just under $1 million over three years to establish services tailored to offenders in the criminal justice system specifically addressing substance use issues and mental health challenges.

The inmates undergo a clinical assessment prior to acceptance into the program and then are placed on electronic monitoring while participating.

The CCSO partnered with Hope Mission in Morehead City.