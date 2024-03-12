Congressmen pay tribute on the U.S. House floor to men killed in OBX boat crash

Two members of the Outer Banks fishing community who died in a boating accident last week have been recognized on the floor of the U.S. House.

Capt. Charlie “Griff” Griffin appeared on seasons two through five of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks. He and his dog Leila were found along the shore after an apparent boat crash.

Congressman Rob Wittman of Virginia said it’s a tough time for the fishing community on the Outer Banks.

"Griff was a personality. Griff was bigger than life,” he said. “He loved fishing. He loved the fishing community. He loved everything about what was going on there on the Outer Banks.”

Wittman added, “We know it's a difficult time for folks in the fishing community there in the Outer Banks, but we know that his life will live on forever. He'll be remembered and cherished. Rest in peace, Griff.”

A second boater, 36-year-old Chad Dunn, has not been found.

North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy said Dunn was known for his passion for the sea.

As a member of the fishing community, Chad was beloved by those who knew him as well as his passion for the sea. Whether casting lines into the ocean's depths or navigating the tumultuous waters of life, Chad approached every challenge with courage and grace.”

"While the sea may have claimed Chad's physical existence, his spirit remains in our hearts. Our minds, especially those in the boating community and fishing community of Oregon Inlet and the Outer Banks.”

Coast guard officials say the boaters departed from Virginia Beach and were on the way to Pirate’s Cove Marina in Manteo for repairs when they crashed in Oregon Inlet.

The boat they were aboard, the Jay’s Goodrun from Falmouth, Massachusetts was found wrecked in the surf at Pea Island on Sunday, March 3.