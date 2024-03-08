© 2024 Public Radio East
Small-town politics lead to two employee resignations in an eastern North Carolina community

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:44 AM EST
File: The town's mascot, a dragon, marching through Oriental as part of the Annual New Year's Eve Dragon Run.

In Oriental, small-town politics and budgetary constraints are creating turmoil that's led to the resignation of two high-profile town employees.

For months, some town commissioners have been directly asking town employees about their day-to-day work as part of efforts to identify fraud and misspending – only to report none at its February meeting. The extent of the questioning has led some to accuse commissioners of micromanaging.

Allison DeWeese is a reporter at TownDock.net, who has been following the story. She spoke with the town's Public Works Director Andrew Cox after he resigned.

"The final straw, he said, was basically commissioners questioning why he was taking his son to school, and he really felt that just the work and everything he's given was being unappreciated," she said, "If he is a salaried person, couldn't take 30 minutes to drive his son to and from school in the morning."

The resignation comes as the town is about to begin a $5 million upgrade to its water system and continue debate over a controversial financial liaison position on the board that'll bypass the town manager and regularly review finances.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
