Massive fire at Rocky Mount recycling yard is under control

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:26 AM EST
A fire at a recycling yard in Rocky Mount is under control Friday morning.

The fire at Rocky Mount Recyclers started late Wednesday night and burned for most of Thursday.

The cause hasn’t been identified.

The City of Rocky Mount posted video showing a large plume of black smoke coming from the recycling center, which buys scrap cars, metals, and industrial and commercial scrap.

Officials said any chemicals released into the air during the fire do not pose a threat to people in the area.

There have been no injuries.
