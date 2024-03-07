Search ends for second boater missing in crash that killed Wicked Tuna captain in OBX

The Coast Guard suspended the search for a missing boater off the coast of Oregon Inlet Tuesday night.

After they were reported missing on Sunday, the bodies of Capt. Charlie “Griff” Griffin, who appeared on seasons two through five of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, and his dog Leila were found along the shore after an apparent boating mishap. The other boater, 36-year-old Chad Dunn, has not been found.

U.S. Coast Guard The boat Jay’s Goodrun from Falmouth, Massachusetts was found wrecked in the surf at Pea Island.

Coast guard officials say the boaters departed from Virginia Beach and were on the way to Pirate’s Cove Marina in Manteo for repairs.

Crews searched for Hunt for 41 hours and covered about 400 miles by air, sea and on shore.

National Park Service Drone footage of the beach boat.

At the time the pair were reported missing, the visibility was a little over half a mile, seas at 4-6 feet, and wind 10-15 knots.

North Carolina Fish and Wildlife will conduct an investigation into the incident.