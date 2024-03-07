© 2024 Public Radio East
Search ends for second boater missing in crash that killed Wicked Tuna captain in OBX

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 7, 2024 at 6:42 AM EST
After they were reported missing on Sunday, the bodies of Capt. Charlie “Griff” Griffin, who appeared on seasons two through five of Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, and his dog Leila were found along the shore after an apparent boating mishap. The other boater, 36-year-old Chad Dunn, has not been found.
U.S. Coast Guard
The Coast Guard suspended the search for a missing boater off the coast of Oregon Inlet Tuesday night.

The boat Jay’s Goodrun from Falmouth, Massachusetts was found wrecked in the surf at Pea Island.
U.S. Coast Guard
Coast guard officials say the boaters departed from Virginia Beach and were on the way to Pirate’s Cove Marina in Manteo for repairs.

Crews searched for Hunt for 41 hours and covered about 400 miles by air, sea and on shore.

Drone footage of the beach boat.
National Park Service
At the time the pair were reported missing, the visibility was a little over half a mile, seas at 4-6 feet, and wind 10-15 knots.

North Carolina Fish and Wildlife will conduct an investigation into the incident.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
