ECU Health Medical Center named the top hospital in the country for patient experience

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:28 AM EST
ECU Health Medical Center
ECU Health Medical Center has been named the top hospital in the country for patient experience.

PEP Health uses an AI platform to pull information from patient comments on social media and review platforms, and the study used more than 30 million online patient reviews from 2023.

The study looked at factors like fast access to care, effective treatment, emotional support, communication & involvement, attention to physical and environmental needs, continuity of care, and billing and administration.

ECU Health chief experience officer Dr. Julie Kennedy Oehlert said it’s gratifying to know that the hospital’s focus on creating safe, healing environments is affirmed by those patients.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
