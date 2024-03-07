ECU Health Medical Center named the top hospital in the country for patient experience

ECU Health Medical Center has been named the top hospital in the country for patient experience.

PEP Health uses an AI platform to pull information from patient comments on social media and review platforms, and the study used more than 30 million online patient reviews from 2023.

The study looked at factors like fast access to care, effective treatment, emotional support, communication & involvement, attention to physical and environmental needs, continuity of care, and billing and administration.

ECU Health chief experience officer Dr. Julie Kennedy Oehlert said it’s gratifying to know that the hospital’s focus on creating safe, healing environments is affirmed by those patients.