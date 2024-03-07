© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bertie County man accused of scamming insurance companies out of $140,000 by using fake identities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:22 AM EST
Selling short-term health plan is lucrative for brokers and insurers.
skynesher
/
Getty Images
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said William Alston is facing several charges, including insurance fraud and forgery, for taking out fraudulent policies, spread across nine insurance companies, totaling $1.86 million.

A Bertie County man has been accused of fraud by impersonating several people and taking life insurance policies in their names.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said William Alston is facing several charges, including insurance fraud and forgery.

Causey said the fraudulent policies, spread across nine insurance companies, total $1.86 million. After the people who were insured died, Alston is accused of submitting 38 claims and getting more than $140,000 in payouts.

The insurance commissioner added that about 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar is used to cover fraud costs.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs