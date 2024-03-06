U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson wins the Democratic primary for North Carolina attorney general

U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson won the Democratic primary for North Carolina attorney general on Tuesday and will take on U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop in the general election this November.

Bishop, the Republican nominee, is a former state senator from Union County and before that he was a Mecklenburg County. He's one of the most conservative members of the U.S. House and a leading member of the Freedom Caucus.

Jackson had about 54% of the vote.