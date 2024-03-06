State Senator Natasha Marcus wins Democratic primary for insurance commissioner

State Senator Natasha Marcus of Davidson won the Democratic primary for insurance commissioner with about three quarters of all votes cast.

Marcus said she'll focus her campaign on reining in insurance rate hikes, which have spiked in recent years.

“I'm not going to say no rate hike ever. That would be a beautiful promise to make to try to get votes. I'm not gonna lie to people," she said, "Sometimes rates have to go up. Insurance rates go up just like everything else goes up in cost. But I do promise that rates will never go up one penny more than they have to.”

She'll face Mike Causey, the incumbent Republican commissioner, in November.