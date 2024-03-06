Political newcomer grabs the Republican nomination for NC's 1st congressional district seat
Republicans have picked their candidate to take on incumbent Democratic Congressman Don Davis in the November general election.
Laurie Buckhout grabbed the Republican nomination against Sandy Smith Tuesday for the first congressional district seat currently held by Davis.
Davis was elected after long-time Congressman G.K. Butterfield retired.
Buckhout is a retired Army Colonel and political newcomer who lives in Edenton.