© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Political newcomer grabs the Republican nomination for NC's 1st congressional district seat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 6, 2024 at 7:10 AM EST
Laurie Buckhout grabbed the Republican nomination against Sandy Smith Tuesday for the first congressional district seat currently held by Democrat Congressman Don Davis.
Facebook
Laurie Buckhout grabbed the Republican nomination against Sandy Smith Tuesday for the first congressional district seat currently held by Democrat Congressman Don Davis.

Republicans have picked their candidate to take on incumbent Democratic Congressman Don Davis in the November general election.

Laurie Buckhout grabbed the Republican nomination against Sandy Smith Tuesday for the first congressional district seat currently held by Davis.

Davis was elected after long-time Congressman G.K. Butterfield retired.

Buckhout is a retired Army Colonel and political newcomer who lives in Edenton.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs