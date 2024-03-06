© 2024 Public Radio East
North Carolina State Senator Rachel Hunt wins a Democratic primary race for lieutenant governor

PRE News & Ideas | By WFAE
Published March 6, 2024 at 7:01 AM EST
North Carolina General Assembly
State Senator Rachel Hunt of Charlotte won a three-way Democratic primary race for lieutenant governor with about 70% of the vote.

After her win, Hunt previewed the next eight months of the race to succeed Roy Cooper.

“There is a lot on the line in November," she said. "Tonight, we unite in the fight against the oppressive agenda of the extreme MAGA Republicans in North Carolina.”

None of her 11 Republican opponents topped the 30% threshold on Tuesday to avoid a runoff election. That contest between the top two candidates would be on May 14.
