Deputies respond to incident at polling place in rural Maysville

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 6, 2024 at 6:47 AM EST
Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said deputies were called by poll workers to the polling center at Grants Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Maysville to investigate an incident that happened after polls closed.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident between a poll worker and a voter in rural Maysville during balloting for the primary election Tuesday night.

No details about the nature of the incident have been made public, but officials say there were no injuries and the ballots were safely transferred to the Onslow County Board of Elections.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
