Deputies respond to incident at polling place in rural Maysville

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident between a poll worker and a voter in rural Maysville during balloting for the primary election Tuesday night.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said deputies were called by poll workers to the polling center at Grants Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Maysville to investigate an incident that happened after polls closed.

No details about the nature of the incident have been made public, but officials say there were no injuries and the ballots were safely transferred to the Onslow County Board of Elections.