Young humpback whale found dead in Virginia Beach

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:02 AM EST
By the 1960s, humpback whales and other whale species had been hunted extensively, sometimes to the point of near extinction. Then a recording of humpback whale songs helped shift public opinion on the hunting of all whale species.
A young humpback whale washed ashore in Virginia Beach early Sunday morning.

The Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response team will perform a necropsy and determine the cause of death.

In January, a group of North Carolina fishermen encountered a humpback whale off the coast of Wrightsville Beach; another group of whales were sighted the same month by people boating near the Cape Lookout Lighthouse in Carteret County.

Last year, more than a dozen humpback whales were found dead along the coasts of New Jersey and New York over the span of a few months

Humpback whales were decimated by commercial whaling in the 19th and early 20th century, but after they were added to what is now called the Endangered Species List in 1970, the population has rebounded from a low of about 10,000 to nearly 80,000 now.

There have been more than 70 reports of humpback whales seen off the East Coast this season.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
