Wicked Tuna captain killed in OBX boating accident, search continues for second person on the boat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 5, 2024 at 6:55 AM EST
According to a post in his Facebook page, Capt. Charlie “Griff” Griffin, who appeared on Season 4 of Wicked Tuna, and his dog Leila died in a boating accident after he was reported as overdue Sunday night. Crews are still searching for a second person on the boat.
Reels of Fortune Wicked Tuna
/
Facebook
The US Coast Guard is searching for a missing person in an Oregon Inlet along North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Coast Guard officials say one boater's body and the body of a dog were found on the boat, two miles south of Oregon Inlet.

Coast Guard officials said they were traveling from Virginia Beach to Wanchese for repairs to the vessel.

Several agencies are searching along the shorelines to try find the missing person and a helicopter from Base Elizabeth City is searching from the air.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
