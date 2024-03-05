Wicked Tuna captain killed in OBX boating accident, search continues for second person on the boat

The US Coast Guard is searching for a missing person in an Oregon Inlet along North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Coast Guard officials say one boater's body and the body of a dog were found on the boat, two miles south of Oregon Inlet.

According to a post in his Facebook page, Capt. Charlie “Griff” Griffin, who appeared on Season 4 of Wicked Tuna, and his dog Leila died in a boating accident after he was reported as overdue Sunday night. Crews are still searching for a second person on the boat.

Coast Guard officials said they were traveling from Virginia Beach to Wanchese for repairs to the vessel.

Several agencies are searching along the shorelines to try find the missing person and a helicopter from Base Elizabeth City is searching from the air.