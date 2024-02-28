© 2024 Public Radio East
ECU employee shot in "unprovoked attack" near Greenville elementary school

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 28, 2024 at 11:48 AM EST
Screenshot of livestreamed press conference
A man shot an East Carolina University employee in what the Greenville Chief of Police said was an unprovoked attack near an elementary school Wednesday morning.

Chief Ted Sauls said the shooting took place on East Fifth Street near Wahl-Coates Elementary School at about 8:30 a.m.

"A school resource officer at Wahl-Coates heard a report outside of shots fired; employees inside the school heard it as well and contacted the SRO,” Sauls said, “The SRO is actually how we received our call. So, that school went on immediate lockdown.”

St. Peter Catholic School, about a block away from the scene, was also put on a modified lockdown.

"An unprovoked attack at 8:30 in the morning on the sidewalk, that is of concern to the community, for sure. The proximity to the schools.”
Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls

Sauls said the ECU employee was walking on the sidewalk when the shooting occurred.

"Not a student, but an employee who encountered the suspect on the sidewalk,” he said. “The suspect was on a bicycle. The victim was on foot. The suspect, for whatever unprovoked reason of which will be determined later, fired on the victim multiple times. At least five times, we believe.”

Soon after, armed with a good description, the chief said an officer spotted the suspect not far from the scene.

"The officer exited his vehicle to attempt to detain the individual and was immediately met with gunfire from the suspect. As soon as the suspect fired on the officer, the officer, along with two additional responding officers, returned fire,” Saulds said. “The officers were uninjured and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident following the gunfire, without injury.”

The victim is expected to recover.

Fifth Street between Elm and 10th Streets is closed as the investigation continues.

Sauls said the SBI will be brought in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
