N.C. Marine Fisheries selects draft striped mullet management plan that would reduce harvest by 35%

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 27, 2024 at 7:12 AM EST
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will start taking public comment next week on proposed strategies to address overfishing of the striped mullet.
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has approved a draft of proposed strategies to address overfishing of the striped mullet. Final approval is expected in May.

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission last week took another step toward recovery of the striped mullet fishery.

The commission selected a draft striped mullet management plan that is estimated to generate a 34.9% reduction in harvest.

For commercial fishermen, that will mean a Saturday-Sunday closure from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, a Saturday-Monday closure Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 and management of the stop net fishery with the same measures as the rest of the striped mullet fishery.

For recreational anglers, there will be an individual bag limit of 100 fish and a vessel limit of 400 fish, but an exception for for-hire boats to possess a bag limit for the number of anglers fishing up to the 400-fish maximum.

Adaptive management has also been proposed for both commercial and recreational fisheries that allows the Division Director to adjust season closures, day of week closures, and trip limits.

The draft amendment is scheduled for final commission approval in May.
