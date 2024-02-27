© 2024 Public Radio East
AG files brief in court case, defending NC laws against high-interest predatory lending

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 27, 2024 at 7:31 AM EST
A car title lender is challenging the constitutionality of North Carolina’s laws preventing such loans, and Attorney General Josh Stein said the state kicked predatory, payday, and car title lenders out of North Carolina years ago, and he’s not letting them back in.

North Carolina’s attorney general has filed a federal court brief defending state laws protecting residents from predatory high interest loans.

The case involves Auto Money North, a car title lender that has stores in South Carolina but had customers in North Carolina.

With car title loans, a lender makes a loan in exchange for a lien that it can use to repossess a borrower’s car if the borrower doesn’t repay the loan on time.

North Carolina caps the maximum interest rate on a consumer finance loan at 18 percent for unlicensed lenders and 33 percent for licensed lenders. But Auto Money made loans to North Carolinians with triple-digit interest rates.

In one instance, a North Carolina couple was given a loan of $18,186 but was charged almost $100,000 in interest and additional charges.

Courts have ruled that North Carolina’s laws apply to the company’s loans but Auto Money is challenging the constitutionality the state’s anti-predatory lending laws in a federal court.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
