N.C. native Lara Trump calls on Republicans to embrace early voting

PRE News & Ideas | By WFAE
Published February 23, 2024 at 7:08 AM EST
Lara Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill Md., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.
Jose Luis Magana
/
Associated Press
Lara Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill Md., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Lara Trump called on Republicans to embrace early voting, after years of her party’s leaders and former President Trump saying early voting is riddled with fraud.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Committee on Thursday, Lara Trump, who’s from North Carolina, said the landscape has shifted.

“But the truth is, if we want to compete with the Democrats, we cannot wait until election day. If we want to compete and win, we must embrace early voting. The days of waiting to vote until election day are over.”

Lara Trump is married to the former president’s son. Donald Trump is backing her to be the next RNC co-chair, along with North Carolina GOP leader Michael Whatley.
WFAE
See stories by WFAE