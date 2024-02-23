Following inflammatory statements, N.C. Lt. Gov. blamed the media for mischaracterizing him in CPAC speech

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson spoke on Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington D.C. Robinson is leading the Republican primary for governor…two weeks before the March 5 election.

In the past, Robinson has made inflammatory and hateful statements about the LGBT community and seemed to question in a social media post whether six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

In his speech at CPAC, Robinson blamed the media for, in his view, mischaracterizing him.

“Whenever they mention my name they always mention my name in conjunction with social issues and how I hate everybody. According to them, I hate everybody. I hate people who walk and talk and walk upright. I hate people who drive cars. I don’t hate anybody.”

Robinson also said the left is, "Wrong on every topic and every issue."