NC AG calling on FDA to require lead testing in food made for babies

North Carolina’s attorney general is calling for better testing of food products for babies after high lead levels were found in applesauce pouches that sickened small children in North Carolina.

Attorney General Josh Stein and 20 other attorneys general are calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to require the baby food industry to test all finished food products for lead and other toxic metals.

He said it's unsettling that companies aren’t already testing baby food for toxic metals and lead, and the FDA needs to act now to protect kids from dangerous products.

Cinnamon applesauce puree from the brands WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis were recalled after the CDC said their products contained lead, and so far there have been reports of 101 confirmed cases, 284 probable cases, and 37 suspected cases of lead poisoning.

At least six of those cases were in North Carolina.