ENC man accused of sexually abusing child under age 15 over several years

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 20, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST
Daniel Rouse is charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child, felony child abuse sex act, first-degree statutory sex offense, statutory sex offense with a child under 15, and statutory rape of a child under 15.
Pitt County Sheriff's Office
A Pitt County man is accused of molesting a child many times over the course of several years.

In January, a school resource officer was told about a sexual assault a child in the Grimesland area, and when speaking with the victim investigators learned the assaults had been happening for years.

Daniel Rouse, 40, is charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child, felony child abuse sex act, first-degree statutory sex offense, statutory sex offense with a child under 15, and statutory rape of a child under 15.

Rouse turned himself in at the Pitt County Jail and is being held on a $725,000 secured bond.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
