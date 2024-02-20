ENC man accused of sexually abusing child under age 15 over several years

A Pitt County man is accused of molesting a child many times over the course of several years.

In January, a school resource officer was told about a sexual assault a child in the Grimesland area, and when speaking with the victim investigators learned the assaults had been happening for years.

Daniel Rouse, 40, is charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child, felony child abuse sex act, first-degree statutory sex offense, statutory sex offense with a child under 15, and statutory rape of a child under 15.

Rouse turned himself in at the Pitt County Jail and is being held on a $725,000 secured bond.