NC Quick Pass responders now work in 19 states

NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder can now effortlessly pay tolls anywhere E-ZPass is accepted.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says E-ZPass now accepts out-of-state sticker transponders to pay tolls on their systems. Before now, NC Quick Pass customers could only pay tolls in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

The technology is now available in 19 states.

The NC Quick Pass Sticker transponder is free. Get started by visiting ncquickpass.com.