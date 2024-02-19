© 2024 Public Radio East
NC Quick Pass responders now work in 19 states

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 19, 2024 at 6:27 AM EST
E-ZPass now accepts out-of-state sticker transponders to pay tolls on their systems. Before now, NC Quick Pass customers could only pay tolls in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
NC Quick Pass
NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder can now effortlessly pay tolls anywhere E-ZPass is accepted.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says E-ZPass now accepts out-of-state sticker transponders to pay tolls on their systems. Before now, NC Quick Pass customers could only pay tolls in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

The technology is now available in 19 states.

The NC Quick Pass Sticker transponder is free. Get started by visiting ncquickpass.com.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children's theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
