Atlantic horseshoe crab could be placed on the Endangered Species List

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 19, 2024 at 6:17 AM EST
Ariane Müeller
Horseshoe crabs are bled at a facility in Charleston, S.C., in June 2014.

Environmentalists are seeking to place the Atlantic horseshoe crab on the Endangered Species List.

The Center for Biological Diversity and 22 other organizations petition NOAA, claiming that overharvesting and habitat loss prompt listing.

The species's blood is harvested by biomedical companies for use in research and to detect toxins and has doubled in recent years to more than 1 million crabs annually.

The crab's strongest population is in Delaware Bay but can be spotted along North Carolina's coasts.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
