NC lawmakers considering ban on "gas station heroin"

North Carolina lawmakers are considering restrictions on a new drug sold in convenience stores.

Tianeptine is marketed as a dietary supplement under brand names like Za-Za and Neptune's Fix. But it's also been referred to as "gas station heroin".

Representative Wayne Sasser of Stanly County says he wants the drug added to pending legislation to regulate hemp products.

“We’re outlawing kratom in that bill," he said, "And the Senate could add this drug to that bill very easily. I don’t think we need to make it a controlled drug, we just need to outlaw it.”

Other states like Kentucky have already banned the drug from retail stores. North Carolina's legislature could take action when it returns to Raleigh in April.