NC GOP Senator votes in favor of military help to Ukraine

PRE News & Ideas | By WFAE
Published February 14, 2024 at 6:41 AM EST
Republican delegates in North Carolina voted Saturday at their annual convention to censure U.S. Senator Thom Tillis for backing LGBTQ+ rights, immigration and gun violence policies. Tillis has gained influence in Congress for his willingness to work across the aisle, but his record of supporting some key policies has raised concerns among some state Republicans that the senator has strayed from conservative values. Several delegates in Greensboro criticized Tillis, who has held his seat in the Senate since 2015, for his work last year on the Respect For Marriage Act, which enshrined protections for same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. Both the state and national GOP platforms oppose same-sex marriage. But Tillis, who had opposed it earlier in his political career, was among the early supporters of the law who lobbied his GOP colleagues in Congress to vote in favor of it.
Mariam Zuhaib
/
Associated Press
FILE - U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting.

The United State Senate passed a foreign aid package that includes military help for Ukraine.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tills was one of 22 Republicans who voted yes.

He said voting against the package could be catastrophic, especially for North Carolina.

“We are the home of a global response force, the 82nd airborne," he said, "If we get this wrong and we suddenly have to deploy a conflict it's gonna be thousands of people coming out of camp Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, that are gonna be responsible for dealing with the potential mistakes made by politicians who aren't...maybe they're not as dialed in as me.”

The bill faces an uncertain future in the House where Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has said he opposes it.
