NC GOP Senator votes in favor of military help to Ukraine

The United State Senate passed a foreign aid package that includes military help for Ukraine.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tills was one of 22 Republicans who voted yes.

He said voting against the package could be catastrophic, especially for North Carolina.

“We are the home of a global response force, the 82nd airborne," he said, "If we get this wrong and we suddenly have to deploy a conflict it's gonna be thousands of people coming out of camp Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, that are gonna be responsible for dealing with the potential mistakes made by politicians who aren't...maybe they're not as dialed in as me.”

The bill faces an uncertain future in the House where Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has said he opposes it.

