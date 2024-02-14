© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Funding will help people who have been imprisoned more successfully reenter their communities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:17 AM EST
Alex Williamson
/
Getty Images
According to NCDHHS, serious mental illness affects 15% of men and 31% of women in jails, and 85% of the prison population has a substance use disorder or was incarcerated for a crime related to substance use.

The state health department is investing more than $5 million in a program that helps people who have been imprisoned better reenter their communities.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the FIT Wellness program provides psychiatric and physical health care services and connections to community supports like housing, transportation and phones for people in the state prison system who have serious mental illness.

According to NCDHHS, serious mental illness affects 15% of men and 31% of women in jails, and 85% of the prison population has a substance use disorder or was incarcerated for a crime related to substance use.

With proven programs like NC FIT, state health Secretary Kody Kinsley said they make an immediate difference because they’re investing in care that works.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs