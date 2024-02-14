Early voting for March primary begins tomorrow

Early voting begins this week for the March primary election in North Carolina.

In-person early voting for the statewide primary starts on Thursday and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

Voters can find their assigned polling place through the Election Day Polling Search feature on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

All voters will be have to show an acceptable form of photo identification in order to vote.

People who don’t have a photo ID can get a free one issued by their local board of elections.