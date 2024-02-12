Sting ray at NC aquarium pregnant without access to male ray, by either asexual reproduction or mating with shark

Officials at a North Carolina aquarium are anxiously awaiting the birth of sting ray pups – and trying to determine how, exactly, Charlotte got pregnant.

The ray lives at the Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO in Hendersonville, and they discovered she was expecting about three months ago. It was a bit of a surprise because there are no male rays in her tank.

Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO / Facebook Officials say the ultrasound shows Charlotte is expecting 3-4 pups.

Biologists say it could have happened in one of two ways, by parthogenesis -- asexual reproduction in which a female produces an embryo without a male present to fertilize the egg – or by mating with one of two young white-spot bamboo sharks that were moved into Charlotte's tank last July.

They won’t know for certain until the pups are born.

