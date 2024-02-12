© 2024 Public Radio East
ENC federal prosecutor expanding investigation into white collar crimes

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 12, 2024 at 12:47 PM EST
The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina recently expanded its Economic Crimes Section to better prosecute white-collar ccrime.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said the nation is facing ever-increasing frauds and scams, so his office has strengthened relationships with more than 20 agencies investigating white-collar crime in the region.

They’ve also introduced working groups on issues that include investment fraud, public health, covid fraud, health care fraud, public corruption, elder fraud, environmental crimes, and money laundering.

Just in 2023, cases that were prosecuted by the Eastern District of North Carolina included a Raleigh doctor convicted of adulterating surgical devices used in more than 1,400 sinus surgeries, several ponzi schemes, multiple COVID fraud cases, rental fraud cases, identity thefts, and others.
