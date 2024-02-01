© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Become a volunteer for the Pony Patrol at Cape Lookout National Seashore

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
The Shackleford Banks horses are a draw for tourists and locals alike, and the National Park Service is looking for volunteers to help keep visitors and the horses safe, and to share information about the more than 110 descendants of Spanish horses from the mid-19th Century.
S. Godin
/
National Park Service
The Shackleford Banks horses are a draw for tourists and locals alike, and the National Park Service is looking for volunteers to help keep visitors and the horses safe, and to share information about the more than 110 descendants of Spanish horses from the mid-19th Century.

The Shackleford Banks horses are a draw for tourists and locals alike, and the National Park Service is looking for volunteers to help keep visitors and the horses safe, and to share information about the more than 110 descendants of Spanish horses from the mid-19th Century.

Pony Patrol volunteers will work three to four-hour shifts, walking Rachel Carson Reserve and Shackleford Banks and talking with visitors about how to best experience the beauty and natural behavior of the horses.

The volunteers will receive training in effectively communicating with visitors; in understanding the importance of giving wild horses space to be ‘wild’; and in the knowledge to answer basic questions about the horses and their natural-barrier island homes.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and a US citizen or permanent resident and be physically able to walk the beach – including in sandy terrain, extreme sun, heat, humidity, wind, and buggy environments.

They’ll be expected to work three to four-hour shifts, at least three times per month. A link to the application is posted at public radio east dot org.

Find the application for the volunteer Pony Patrol HERE.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs