State education leaders say students and teachers stand to benefit from the use of AI in the classroom

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released guidelines this month on the use of artificial intelligence in schools. Officials say students and teachers stand to benefit from the use of AI in the classroom.

At a meeting on Monday of the state’s House Select Committee on Education Reform, officials discussed the new guidelines regarding AI in schools.

Vanessa Wrenn is NCDPI’s chief information officer.

She said, “Certainly when AI came out, you heard a lot about it can be used for cheating. Well, that was a conversation around calculators in the 1980s. Calculators absolutely can be used for cheating, but I know I can't do my job today without one. And so this right here really sets the standard for academic honesty, and ethical usage.”

The 37-page guidebook provides a roadmap for implementing AI in North Carolina schools, and offers specific examples of how it can be used in curriculum and instruction.

For instance, teachers might use AI to automate grading or to create interactive lesson materials. Students can use it to brainstorm ideas for projects and find research related to what they’re studying.

Wrenn also says just knowing how to use AI will be an important skill for students to have when they enter the workforce.

“So I think that what we have to do, and it's the right thing to do for our students, is to prepare them for the world they're going to live in in the future," she said, "And if we are not embracing artificial intelligence in a way that we teach them how to use it safely, responsibly, and ethically, then we have done a disservice for all of our children in North Carolina.”

NCDPI recommends local districts develop their own guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence, and train staff and students on AI literacy.