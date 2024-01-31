Man wanted for murdering his wife may be in Kinston

A man wanted for murdering his wife may be in Eastern North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is looking for Donald Hodges, who also uses the names Tyrone Evans and Unique Hodges, after the shooting death of his wife in May 2022 in Conover.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Kinston police said he was seen recently in Kinston, and frequents the Lunch Box and has been seen near the 700 block of Thompson St. almost daily.

Hodges is a 6'6" black man and weighs about 273 pounds. He’s muscular and bald and usually has a beard. He has “OG” tattooed n his chest, a dog on his right shoulder, “TNT Hardcore” on his left shoulder and “Love Shirley Nancy” and a Masonic symbol on his left arm.