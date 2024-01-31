© 2024 Public Radio East
Man wanted for murdering his wife may be in Kinston

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 31, 2024 at 6:36 AM EST
Donald Hodges, who also uses the names Tyrone Evans and Unique Hodges, after the shooting death of his wife in May 2022 in Conover.
U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force
Donald Hodges, who also uses the names Tyrone Evans and Unique Hodges, is wanted for the shooting death of his wife in May 2022 in Conover.

A man wanted for murdering his wife may be in Eastern North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is looking for Donald Hodges, who also uses the names Tyrone Evans and Unique Hodges, after the shooting death of his wife in May 2022 in Conover.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Kinston police said he was seen recently in Kinston, and frequents the Lunch Box and has been seen near the 700 block of Thompson St. almost daily.

Hodges is a 6'6" black man and weighs about 273 pounds. He’s muscular and bald and usually has a beard. He has “OG” tattooed n his chest, a dog on his right shoulder, “TNT Hardcore” on his left shoulder and “Love Shirley Nancy” and a Masonic symbol on his left arm.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
